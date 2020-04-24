Deals
Virus Hunters
Virus Hunters
Defeat COVID-19 in AR. Pokemon GO but with Viruses.
Augmented Reality
Games
Hunt, battle and capture the loathsome Coronavirus in augmented reality.
An AR geolocation game modified for stay at home orders, players must defeat the Coroanvirus using tools like soap and social distancing.
iOS coming soon
Team Virus Hunters
2 days ago
Games Industry Unites to Promote World Health Organization Messages Against COVID-19; Launch #PlayApartTogether Campaign
WHAT Today, the global and far-reaching games industry agreed to disseminate key messages from the World Health Organization to help slow the spread of COVID-19. To promote these messages, 18 game industry leaders in the interactive entertainment space have launched #PlayApartTogether, an initiative that encourages their vast network of users to follow the WHO's health guidelines-including physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and other powerful preventive actions people can take to fight COVID-19.
Could Video Games and Other Entertainment Help Slow the Spread of COVID-19?
Stopping the spread of infectious disease demands that we meet people where they are: on their screens. As the coronavirus COVID-19 global health emergency continues, better public health engagement, through entertainment, could be a key strategy for successful intervention. The CDC and WHO have worked hard to make health information shareworthy and easily accessible.
Ari Mostov
Maker
A special shout out to the Akupara Games team for building Virus Hunters 100% remotely over the course of 5 weeks.
2 days ago
