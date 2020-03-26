Virus Fight Club

Discussion
Hello Hunters, I’m the founder and CEO of Magikbee and we're very excited to share another important project with the community. We are all living a reality that we couldn’t imagine that could happen to us, in our lifetime. We thought that this things only could happen in the movies. 😔 It’s difficult to get positive messages through and that’s why we thought that a fun game could help spread important WHO messages while reaching people in a more engaging way. During these times we all feel powerless at our homes but in the game we can save the world. 🌎 Really it’s just a bit of fun / lighthearted entertainment in strange times. We really want to hear your feedback and comments and our team is here to talk to you., but please stay home and stay safe!
