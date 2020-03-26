Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Virus Fight Club

Virus Fight Club

Play the hero and save the world from coronavirus

Virus Fight Club is a coronavirus-themed mobile game, designed for a bit of fun while everyone stays inside.
It is a platform-style game where the game’s hero, MG, needs to follow WHO recommendations to survive and save the world from the virus 🌎
Разработчики создали игру, где нужно сражаться с COVID-2019. В ней всё как в жизни: мытьё рук и кашляющие людиСтудия разработки развивающих игр придумала приложение, в котором можно спасти мир от коронавируса или хотя бы не заразиться самому. А заодно вспомнить, какие правила нужно соблюдать, чтобы не загреметь в больницу. Попрактиковаться в защите от пандемии сможет каждый, у кого есть смартфон и свободная минутка.
Vaccinate the world from COVID-19 in Virus Fight Club video gameYou can now join the fight against the coronavirus - from the safety of your home. Portugal-based education tech startup Magikbee has launched a video game that allows players to travel the globe and fight the spread of COVID-19.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Hugo Filipe Ribeiro
Hugo Filipe Ribeiro
Maker
Hello Hunters, I’m the founder and CEO of Magikbee and we're very excited to share another important project with the community. We are all living a reality that we couldn’t imagine that could happen to us, in our lifetime. We thought that this things only could happen in the movies. 😔 It’s difficult to get positive messages through and that’s why we thought that a fun game could help spread important WHO messages while reaching people in a more engaging way. During these times we all feel powerless at our homes but in the game we can save the world. 🌎 Really it’s just a bit of fun / lighthearted entertainment in strange times. We really want to hear your feedback and comments and our team is here to talk to you., but please stay home and stay safe!
Upvote (1)Share
P D Gualtieri
P D Gualtieri
Timely educational
Upvote (1)Share
Hugo Filipe Ribeiro
Hugo Filipe Ribeiro
Maker
@p_d_gualtieri Thanks for your feedback! ☺️
UpvoteShare