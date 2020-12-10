Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Virtup

Virtup

We organize fun remote team events

Events
Party
Tech
get it
Book your remote team event with Virtup today! Our featured events are Tea + Meditation, Pizza Party, and Escape Room with Pizza.
Freshworks for Startups
Promoted
💰 $10,000 in credits, mentorship and resources for startups
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Vignesh Palaniappan
Maker
Create more than you consume.
Hey Product Hunt! We're pumped to launch Virtup on Product Hunt today. We organize fun remote team events that actually bring your team closer together. 2020 has been hard for all of us and we're more zoom'ed out than ever. Another board game or trivia night just doesn't seem fun anymore. Yeah, we understand. That is why we have 3 featured events that our customers have been raving about: - Tea + Meditation - Pizza Party - Escape Room Join Facebook, Amazon, and several other startups who have used Virtup! Best, Virtup Team
Share