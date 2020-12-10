discussion
Vignesh Palaniappan
MakerCreate more than you consume.
Hey Product Hunt! We're pumped to launch Virtup on Product Hunt today. We organize fun remote team events that actually bring your team closer together. 2020 has been hard for all of us and we're more zoom'ed out than ever. Another board game or trivia night just doesn't seem fun anymore. Yeah, we understand. That is why we have 3 featured events that our customers have been raving about: - Tea + Meditation - Pizza Party - Escape Room Join Facebook, Amazon, and several other startups who have used Virtup! Best, Virtup Team
