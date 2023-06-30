Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Trivia
See Trivia’s 13 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
VirtualCoffee AI by Trivia
VirtualCoffee AI by Trivia
Introduce teammates 1v1, spark conversations in Slack, Teams
Visit
Upvote 7
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Just like in-office coffee rituals, VirtualCoffee powered by ChatGPT helps you recreate that for your remote/hybrid teams. Introduce teammates 1v1, skip awkward small talk and spark casual conversations - on Slack or MS Teams.
Launched in
Slack
Artificial Intelligence
Remote Work
by
Trivia
Coda AI
Ad
Your new AI work assistant
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Trivia
Real-time games & quizzes inside Slack & Microsoft Teams
121
reviews
31
followers
Follow for updates
VirtualCoffee AI by Trivia by
Trivia
was hunted by
Abhash Kumar
in
Slack
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Avinash Ramesha
and
Kartik Mandaville
. Featured on June 30th, 2023.
Trivia
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 99 users. It first launched on March 18th, 2020.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report