Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
This is the latest launch from Trivia
See Trivia’s 13 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → VirtualCoffee AI by Trivia
VirtualCoffee AI by Trivia

VirtualCoffee AI by Trivia

Introduce teammates 1v1, spark conversations in Slack, Teams

Free Options
Embed
Just like in-office coffee rituals, VirtualCoffee powered by ChatGPT helps you recreate that for your remote/hybrid teams. Introduce teammates 1v1, skip awkward small talk and spark casual conversations - on Slack or MS Teams.
Launched in
Slack
Artificial Intelligence
Remote Work
 by
Trivia
Coda AI
Ad
Your new AI work assistant
About this launch
Trivia
TriviaReal-time games & quizzes inside Slack & Microsoft Teams
121reviews
31
followers
VirtualCoffee AI by Trivia by
Trivia
was hunted by
Abhash Kumar
in Slack, Artificial Intelligence, Remote Work. Made by
Avinash Ramesha
and
Kartik Mandaville
. Featured on June 30th, 2023.
Trivia
is rated 4.9/5 by 99 users. It first launched on March 18th, 2020.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-