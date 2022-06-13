Products
Home
→
Product
→
VirtualCoffee
Ranked #4 for today
VirtualCoffee
Introduce teammates, break the ice, & socialize inside Slack
Visit
Upvote 47
Free
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Introduce teammates 1v1, skip the tension of awkward small talk, and build healthy connections - all inside Slack. VirtualCoffee helps you engage beyond your screens, enabling you to connect with your teammates and get to know them better.
Launched in
Slack
,
Bots
,
Remote Work
by
VirtualCoffee
About this launch
VirtualCoffee by
VirtualCoffee
was hunted by
Abhash Kumar
in
Slack
,
Bots
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Sandeep Talukdar
,
Kartik Mandaville
,
Avinash Ramesha
,
Kaivalya Choudhary
,
Devesh Verma
,
Karan Trehan
,
Nandita Parthasarathy
,
Ashish Yadav
and
Parth Chadha
. Featured on June 13th, 2022.
VirtualCoffee
is not rated yet. This is VirtualCoffee's first launch.
Upvotes
47
Comments
1
Daily rank
#4
Weekly rank
#4
Report