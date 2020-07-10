Virtual Models by Rosebud AI

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Lisha Li
Maker
Hi Everyone! 👋 I’m Lisha, founder of Rosebud.AI. We began our Product Hunt journey launching 25,000 hi-res AI generated photos. Grateful for the support for this collection of diverse AI models, we’ve since been learning a lot from users from that launch. Here’re some use cases that have resonated with them: FASTER TIME TO MARKET 🙌 Photoshoots are time consuming and expensive. Virtual models can be delivered faster, sometimes instantly. DON'T USE THE SAME STOCK MODELS AS YOUR COMPETITORS! 🙌 We all know that one stock model that appears on multiple competitive products. Rosebud’s face synthesis can change the model face, hair…etc to uniquely market a product. INCLUSIVE MODEL IMAGERY 🙌 We made sure to synthesize a wide range of imagery, including diverse and gender non binary to suit any brand. CAMPAIGN QUALITY PHOTOS 🙌 Photos are hi-res, good enough for professional campaigns. 🚀 This launch is the release of our self serve webapp that makes available some of the tools we built to serve these value props. We are also planning to expose our facial expression, hair style and color editing capabilities. 😱 We leave some dramatic synthesis abilities out of the app to prevent malicious use. Customers who are interested in these and also in full body model synthesis for fashion photography and video can contact us for our white glove service (https://generativephotos.typefor...). We would love to hear from you below about what other features would be great to add to this webapp! 🤩 Cheers, Lisha
Upvote (2)Share
Hunter
Find what @lisha_li1 is doing with Rosebud fascinating. Of course I worry about the business of future human models, but I also think, in a post-COVID world, there's a real need for this kind of creative tech, which Disney (and others) is also investing in.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@chrismessina Thanks Chris! We're excited to building more synthetic media tools for creatives! The tech helps brands and creatives realize visuals fasters and therefore tell their brand stories more easily.
UpvoteShare