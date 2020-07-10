Virtual Models by Rosebud AI

  1. Home
Faster go to market with AI generated models for photography

Faster go to market with AI models for photos, created on demand! Use photos for e-commerce, fashion brands, design assets and more. Don't be caught using the same stock model as your competitors, try Rosebud.ai! Simple licensing and subscription app.
Deepfakes Are Becoming the Hot New Corporate Training ToolThis month, advertising giant WPP will send unusual corporate training videos to tens of thousands of employees worldwide. A presenter will speak in the recipient's language and address them by name, while explaining some basic concepts in artificial intelligence.
During the pandemic, models get a digital makeoverSome models now can be booked from home to try on clothing or take pictures wearing products. A number of services can virtually dress model images in different clothing, or replace mannequin images with real, or fictionalised, model faces. For more elaborate imagery, virtual models can replace on-model editorial photo shoots.
Hi Everyone! 👋 I’m Lisha, founder of Rosebud.AI. We began our Product Hunt journey launching 25,000 hi-res AI generated photos. Grateful for the support for this collection of diverse AI models, we’ve since been learning a lot from users from that launch. Here’re some use cases that have resonated with them: FASTER TIME TO MARKET 🙌 Photoshoots are time consuming and expensive. Virtual models can be delivered faster, sometimes instantly. DON'T USE THE SAME STOCK MODELS AS YOUR COMPETITORS! 🙌 We all know that one stock model that appears on multiple competitive products. Rosebud’s face synthesis can change the model face, hair…etc to uniquely market a product. INCLUSIVE MODEL IMAGERY 🙌 We made sure to synthesize a wide range of imagery, including diverse and gender non binary to suit any brand. CAMPAIGN QUALITY PHOTOS 🙌 Photos are hi-res, good enough for professional campaigns. 🚀 This launch is the release of our self serve webapp that makes available some of the tools we built to serve these value props. We are also planning to expose our facial expression, hair style and color editing capabilities. 😱 We leave some dramatic synthesis abilities out of the app to prevent malicious use. Customers who are interested in these and also in full body model synthesis for fashion photography and video can contact us for our white glove service (https://generativephotos.typefor...). We would love to hear from you below about what other features would be great to add to this webapp! 🤩 Cheers, Lisha
Find what @lisha_li1 is doing with Rosebud fascinating. Of course I worry about the business of future human models, but I also think, in a post-COVID world, there's a real need for this kind of creative tech, which Disney (and others) is also investing in.
@chrismessina Thanks Chris! We're excited to building more synthetic media tools for creatives! The tech helps brands and creatives realize visuals fasters and therefore tell their brand stories more easily.
