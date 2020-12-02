discussion
Najeeb Khan
Maker
Author & Founder of Patio.to
Last year I created Remote Holiday Party (https://www.producthunt.com/post...) for individuals before COVID. This year, as a lot of companies are struggling with their Virtual Holiday Party plans, I wanted to help them. So I learned how to code to built this out to make it easier for Remote team to celebrate after this looooooong year. If your team is planning an event soon, send me a msg and I'll try and move you ahead of the waitlist. Best Najeeb
