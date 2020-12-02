  1. Home
  2.  → Virtual Holiday Party

Virtual Holiday Party

Fully hosted virtual party your team will love

Virtual Holiday Parties makes it easy for your team to plan, organize & host virtual celebrations this season.
We'll even send physical kits :)
46 Fun Virtual Holiday Party Ideas in 2020Virtual holiday get-togethers provide opportunities to make new kinds of memories in new kinds of ways. These parties are online celebrations usually held over team party platforms like Patio or video conferencing platforms like Zoom, Webex, and Google Meet. Virtual holiday party ideas are specific activities, games, and themes for your holiday gathering.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Najeeb Khan
Maker
Author & Founder of Patio.to
Last year I created Remote Holiday Party (https://www.producthunt.com/post...) for individuals before COVID. This year, as a lot of companies are struggling with their Virtual Holiday Party plans, I wanted to help them. So I learned how to code to built this out to make it easier for Remote team to celebrate after this looooooong year. If your team is planning an event soon, send me a msg and I'll try and move you ahead of the waitlist. Best Najeeb
Share
Najeeb Khan
Maker
Author & Founder of Patio.to
Is your team planning a holiday party this year?
Yes
No
Share1 Answer