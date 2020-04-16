Virtual High Fives
Whatever you accomplished today, you deserve this high five.
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Brent Palmer
What a cool way to recognize employees. Thanks
@brent_palmer Thanks Brent! We think so too :)
I was just thinking about how best to give props to a teammate. This is perfect.
@kaoru_fujita Awesome! Glad you like it... keep up the good work!
love the website and marketing of this!
@kristi_bjornaas Thank you Kristi!
Hey there! At QuotaPath we love celebrating National High Five Day and we didn't want the tradition to end because of social distancing. We thought we'd let everyone get in on the fun!
cool method. learn about your work so much