Virtual High Fives

Whatever you accomplished today, you deserve this high five.

In honor of National High Five Day 2020, QuotaPath presents Virtual High Fives! Maybe you had a great call, wrote an awesome email, checked off all your to-dos, or managed to put on pants today. Whatever it was, you deserve this high five.
Brent Palmer
What a cool way to recognize employees. Thanks
Graham Collins
Maker
@brent_palmer Thanks Brent! We think so too :)
Kaoru Fujita
I was just thinking about how best to give props to a teammate. This is perfect.
Graham Collins
Maker
@kaoru_fujita Awesome! Glad you like it... keep up the good work!
Kristi Bjornaas
love the website and marketing of this!
Graham Collins
Maker
Hey there! At QuotaPath we love celebrating National High Five Day and we didn't want the tradition to end because of social distancing. We thought we'd let everyone get in on the fun!
Dubai Casino
cool method. learn about your work so much
