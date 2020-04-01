Virtual Events for Developers
The latest online events, hackathons, webinars, and meetups
Weiting Liu
Maker
Hello PH! With tech events from Google I/O to SXSW now canceled, it's clear that the entire world won't be having offline events for a while. So we've created a directory of all the virtual developer conferences, dev meetups, and hackathons that are accessible anywhere. Learning and growing outside of work shouldn't stop while we're all working from home. And especially at this moment of social distancing, online events can keep us socially engaged and less isolated while working from home. Please help us spread the word and add any virtual developer events to the directory! If you're hosting a virtual event for developers, we invite you to submit it on the page to be included in this directory. This page is brought to you by Arc and Codementor, platforms to hire and learn from software engineers, backed by a global community of 500,000+ developers. Let us know if there's anything we can do to help improve this page. Thank you!
