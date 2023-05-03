Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Virtual Board Room
Virtual Board Room
Encrypted virtual board room for privacy and security
Visit
Upvote 7
30 days free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Dropvault Virtual boardroom provides a secure and private collaboration space to discuss and share sensitive data for board members - Discuss, share, meet, vote and sign off
Launched in
Productivity
Encryption
by
Virtual Board Room
Paintbrush
Ad
US-based startups, get $50k to build big at the idea stage
About this launch
Virtual Board Room
Encrypted virtual board room for privacy and security
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Virtual Board Room by
Virtual Board Room
was hunted by
◻️ Kevin O'Farrell
in
Productivity
,
Encryption
. Made by
◻️ Kevin O'Farrell
. Featured on May 3rd, 2023.
Virtual Board Room
is not rated yet. This is Virtual Board Room's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report