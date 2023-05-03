Products
Virtual Board Room

Encrypted virtual board room for privacy and security

Free Options
Embed
Dropvault Virtual boardroom provides a secure and private collaboration space to discuss and share sensitive data for board members - Discuss, share, meet, vote and sign off
Launched in
Productivity
Encryption
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
5
followers
Virtual Board Room by
was hunted by
◻️ Kevin O'Farrell
in Productivity, Encryption. Made by
◻️ Kevin O'Farrell
. Featured on May 3rd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Virtual Board Room's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-