Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Anthony W
Maker
We’re a group of university students who remember what those last few months of senior year meant to many of us. With the COVID-19 pandemic leading to lockdowns and social distancing, we wanted to create an alternative way for graduating students (and others!) to be able to send each other messages in a medium that they can cherish with them as they continue on in their journeys. Check us out at https://virtrolio.web.app!
UpvoteShare