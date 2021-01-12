  1. Home
Vinyl is the perfect companion to a record collection. Store records that you currently have in your collection, keep track of records you're just dying to own, and get information on records - tracklist, labels, release date. Pro users get notes and ratings!
Hello everyone. I made this app because I wasn't thrilled with the apps currently available for helping keep track of record collections. Also, like many collectors, I ended up buying the same record multiple times because I forgot that I had already bought it! The app has been around for 4 years now and we don't collect any data at all. A small subscription is available for "Pro" users that allows you to rate your records, add sleeve/media quality, and notes. If there are any record collectors out there, hope you find the app helpful!
