Noah Tovares
Maker
Hello everyone. I made this app because I wasn't thrilled with the apps currently available for helping keep track of record collections. Also, like many collectors, I ended up buying the same record multiple times because I forgot that I had already bought it! The app has been around for 4 years now and we don't collect any data at all. A small subscription is available for "Pro" users that allows you to rate your records, add sleeve/media quality, and notes. If there are any record collectors out there, hope you find the app helpful!
