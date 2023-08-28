Products
Home
Product
Vintage
Vintage
Vim text editor for MacOS
Vintage is a modern native Mac App with some old-school features borrowed from Vim.
Launched in
Text Editors
Developer Tools
by
Vintage
LimeOps
1 click, cut AWS cost instantly
About this launch
Vintage
Mac-Native Vim Text Editor
0
reviews
15
followers
Vintage by
Vintage
was hunted by
Todd Ditchendorf
in
Text Editors
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Todd Ditchendorf
. Featured on August 31st, 2023.
Vintage
is not rated yet. This is Vintage's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
