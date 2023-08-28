Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Vintage
Vintage

Vintage

Vim text editor for MacOS

Free Options
Embed
Vintage is a modern native Mac App with some old-school features borrowed from Vim.
Launched in
Text Editors
Developer Tools
 by
Vintage
LimeOps
LimeOps
Ad
1 click, cut AWS cost instantly
About this launch
Vintage
VintageMac-Native Vim Text Editor
0
reviews
15
followers
Vintage by
Vintage
was hunted by
Todd Ditchendorf
in Text Editors, Developer Tools. Made by
Todd Ditchendorf
. Featured on August 31st, 2023.
Vintage
is not rated yet. This is Vintage's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-