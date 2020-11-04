Vinokilo
Stylish and sustainable second hand fashion.
Anisah Osman Britton
MakerCTO Vinokilo//Founder at 23 Code Street
I joined Vinokilo 4 months ago because I was in total awe of what they were doing- and without having raised! The fashion industry makes up 10% of all global carbon emissions (more than maritime shipping and international flights put together) and it's just increasing. Second hand fashion has the opportunity to be an answer to this crisis. We've relaunched with a more accessible website, better UX, better discoverability and personalisation that will learn and get better over time. Welcome to #THENEWNEW Vinokilo.
Great concept!
Good mission & nicely done till now, took a look on your website and it looks well put together. Congrats on the launch, hope you get some nice exposure :D