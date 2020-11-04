  1. Home
Vinokilo

Stylish and sustainable second hand fashion.

Vinokilo is a second hand fashion brand based in Germany selling the highest quality second hand and vintage clothes.
Their mission is to make second hand fashion a real alternative to fast fashion by being inclusive and pricing fairly.
30 Under 30 Europe 2020: Social EntrepreneursLeveraging business smarts to save the world.
Note from our FounderWhen the pandemic struck in March we cancelled more than 100 Events which accounted for 92% loss of our income between March - June. It was a completely new situation for me as a founder. A situation where I feared for the future of the people around me as much as I did for my own.
When It Comes To Fashion, Personalization Is Easier Said Than DonePersonalization has become one of the "must-haves" for online shops in recent years. According to research by Epsilon and GBH, 80% of US online shoppers are more likely to make a purchase if retailers offer personalization. This could be in the form of a product recommendation, shown as "you might also like," or special email offers with curated content.
1 Review5.0/5
Anisah Osman Britton
Maker
CTO Vinokilo//Founder at 23 Code Street
I joined Vinokilo 4 months ago because I was in total awe of what they were doing- and without having raised! The fashion industry makes up 10% of all global carbon emissions (more than maritime shipping and international flights put together) and it's just increasing. Second hand fashion has the opportunity to be an answer to this crisis. We've relaunched with a more accessible website, better UX, better discoverability and personalisation that will learn and get better over time. Welcome to #THENEWNEW Vinokilo.
Henry Joseph-GrantCOO at BigDish Ventures
Great concept!
Bogdan Ionita
Product Lead at mirro.io
Good mission & nicely done till now, took a look on your website and it looks well put together. Congrats on the launch, hope you get some nice exposure :D
