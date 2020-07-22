Discussion
Marco De Pasquale
Great user experience, plus suggestions are based on my tastes!!
It is awesome to have a tool that recommend me the right wine for a special occasion. I love the journal so I can browse and play with old suggestions.
I checked out the wine recommendations. It asked me 2 questions and then recommended me a bold red wine which I have never heard about. Also I do not like red wine. I think the idea is cool, but it definitely has to get way more sophisticated.
