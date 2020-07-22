  1. Home
Vinnie

Your wine assistant

Vinnie is the app that helps you choose the best wine for every occasion. Based on users’ feedback and on artificial intelligence to help you find out your food pairing, Vinnie selects the perfect fit for your needs.
Marco De Pasquale
Great user experience, plus suggestions are based on my tastes!!
Alice Rampichini
It is awesome to have a tool that recommend me the right wine for a special occasion. I love the journal so I can browse and play with old suggestions.
Stefan Hesse
I checked out the wine recommendations. It asked me 2 questions and then recommended me a bold red wine which I have never heard about. Also I do not like red wine. I think the idea is cool, but it definitely has to get way more sophisticated.
