  2.  → Vile8

Vile8

Number game to live through Monday

Tapping on a number adds it to itself and all surrounding numbers. You score a point each time you get a zero. If you get an eight, the game is over.
It's really that simple. Or is it? There is only one way to find out.
No registrations. No ads. No downloads. Enjoy your Monday!
🌈 🙌 😼
Discussion
1 Review5.0/5
Igor Pavlov
Maker
Oh boy this was fun to dev. What do you think of the gameplay?
Challenging 🤔
Addictive 🤤
Vile 🤬
It 8 me! 😩
