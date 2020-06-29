Deals
Jobs
Makers
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Vile8
Vile8
Number game to live through Monday
Puzzle Games
Free Games
+ 1
Tapping on a number adds it to itself and all surrounding numbers. You score a point each time you get a
zero
. If you get an
eight,
the game is over.
It's really that simple. Or is it? There is only one way to find out.
No registrations. No ads. No downloads. Enjoy your Monday!
🌈 🙌 😼
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
28 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
Igor Pavlov
Maker
Oh boy this was fun to dev. What do you think of the gameplay?
Challenging 🤔
Addictive 🤤
Vile 🤬
It 8 me! 😩
Upvote
Share
7 hours ago
1 Answer
Send