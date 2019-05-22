Log InSign up
Automatically update iPhone contact pictures

Automatically update your iPhone contact pictures with one push of a button. Apple should have built this years ago.
Announcing VignetteI've released my new iOS app, Vignette.
Liss is More
Found this on Twitter, it's amazing, Apple should have built this years ago. I spend a few hours every month updating my contact photos because I hate grey bubbles, but just does it automatically. ✨
