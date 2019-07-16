ViewZzz Tabs
Hi 👋 Product Hunters, First of all a big thank to @chrismessina for hunting viewZzz Tabs 🤗 I'm Rahul, an avid traveler and the founder of viewZzz! We all love to travel but discovering that authentic view amongst the noise of same touristic spots being recommended everywhere has always been a challenge to me. The struggle extrapolates in finding the exact spot when travelling to recreate the trip I had imagined. With Chrome extension ViewZzz Tabs, I am attempting to solve that exact problem. I dream of building a community of travellers, who love discovering and sharing the beauty around the world from anywhere, anytime on every new browser Tab. 🧡 DISCOVER Each new browser tab takes you to beautiful places with stunning viewZzz discovered by travel enthusiast like you. Explore 10 spots everyday. ✔️ SHORTLIST "I want to go here" list: Keep a running wish list of inspiring travel spots 🌏 GUESS SPOT LOCATION GAME Test how well do you know the world? Play “Guess spot location” game and earn points to establish your travel expertise. 🚗 TRAVEL Check spot details to travel to the exact location of the view 🥰 SIDE-EFFECTS Positively boosts your mood and wanderlust As every good product needs feedback to evolve and mature. I'm excited to hear your feedback, suggestions and ideas 🙏 SPECIAL OFFER for Product Hunters 💜 Get 20 daily viewZzz instead of 10 💜 Once extension is added to your browser, enter gift code PH23060280 by pressing SHIFT+G keys combination.
A beautiful add-on to have on your Chrome. Already addicted to it.. Best Wishes :)
@jitesh_dugar awww... I don't know if I should support some kind of addiction ;) But here I will make an exception. Lovely to see that you are liking viewZzz!
Simple and inspiring idea for everyone who loves to travel
@alekseypopov Thanks for your encouraging words!
Opening new tabs are exciting :) this time not for short cuts. Viewzzz is a cool extension because its non invasive, doesn't distract you if you want it to. On the other hand there is also something to play with. I like to play Guess the spot, and earn some points :) .
Amazing idea! I really like that every new browser tab displays not just a pretty image, but a potential place for future travel, and viewZzz Tabs helps to choose the best place for me. The "Guess Location" game is really great, it does not take much time, but at the same time it is very exciting and interesting. Moreover, viewZzz Tabs does not forget that it is a browser new tab - it contains useful functions: clock, bookmarks, search box, weather. Keep it up! I like it!