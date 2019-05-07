Vieww.me is a website created for anyone to easily create a profile to showcase their identity on web in 3 steps :-
1. 🕵🏻 Name your profile & pick a theme.
2. 🎨 Customize your profile.
3. ✨ Create your account by signing up.
Reviews
Discussion
Akarsh CholapurathMaker@akarshc · learner, coder, maker
Vieww.me is at the beginning stage of its version. We're working on multiple functions & themes to make it much better. Here're the few example profile websites: https://blueberry.vieww.me/ https://darktheme.vieww.me/ It is totally free to create a profile for anyone & that is the purpose of this app, which is getting a profile to anyone on this web without much complications. It is really simple to use, you just need to get used to the way it is used; we're also making it better by pushing updates in almost every day. There are minor bugs on the mobile editor of the application, will be fixed soon. Feel free to get us your feedback on our mail: hello(at)vieww.me
