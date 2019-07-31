Viewports
Figma plugin to set screen sizes with market share in mind
Hey, hunters! I'm Denis Rojčyk, currently working as a mobile product designer at kiwi.com. But when I'm not designing, I like to tinker with code and build tools around our design process. So when Figma announced their API and plugin support, I immediately knew what to do. When working on mobile or responsive apps, it is crucial to consider smaller viewports. Otherwise, the UI can become very hard to use. This plugin should help you not to forget what is popular outside our social bubbles! While this plugin is not exactly revolutionary, the small added value can make a huge impact on the quality of your deliveries.
