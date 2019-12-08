Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jesse Ariss
Maker
There are still a lot of businesses and freelancers that aren't using video on their websites. We've heard everything from "video is hard to make" to "video is expensive," and even "YouTube videos drive traffic away from my site and back to YouTube!" So we set out to make a video platform that removes many of the barriers to getting started with video, and I'm excited to share the results! -It shouldn't be ad-supported, (So we made it ad-free) -It shouldn't have too many limitations, (So we made uploads unlimited) -And it shouldn't be too expensive, (So we made it free) And that's all there is to it — a simple, free video hosting tool with no ads and no limits. We have a lot of improvements planned still, but we wanted to give the PH community one of the first looks. Try it out and let us know what you think!
