Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Vidu Personalized Video
Ranked #12 for today
Vidu Personalized Video
Automatically generate hyper-personalized sales videos
Visit
Upvote 42
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Automatically generate stunning hyper-personalized videos for all sales prospects. Record once, and let Vidu add personalization to help you show the best of your product - every, single, time. Finally, personalized video prospecting that scales 🔥
Launched in
Email
,
Sales
,
Video
by
Vidu Personalized Video
monday.com
Ad
Create workflows that suit the way you work and save time.
About this launch
Vidu Personalized Video
Automatically generate hyper-personalized sales videos
0
reviews
44
followers
Follow for updates
Vidu Personalized Video by
Vidu Personalized Video
was hunted by
William Holden
in
Email
,
Sales
,
Video
. Made by
William Holden
and
Gavin Joyce
. Featured on September 14th, 2022.
Vidu Personalized Video
is not rated yet. This is Vidu Personalized Video's first launch.
Upvotes
42
Comments
19
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#47
Report