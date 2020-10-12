discussion
Smruti Parida
Maker
Thanks PH for being a community of kind-hearted and enthusiasts. The idea of VidioCall hit me when I was helping some of my friends configuring a SaaS product over video call and screen-sharing. After sometime, another similar situation happened while helping my family doing e-commerce shopping remotely during the on-going pandemic. I imagined that video based sales is a useful way to complete a sales purchase. At present, chat-bots are present in SaaS and e-commerce websites but they mostly have become lead generation and support ticket tools and do not provide any real-time help in completing a task. For products like, - High value goods like dishwashers - Advanced products like lens, camera, sports goods - high-tech SaaS products and customers who need an oversight while shopping like, - First time e-commerce shoppers - First-time app-based shoppers - Not so familiar with an website, presentation of website Desire for live help to have questions answered mid-purchase online is a real problem. VidioCall is as easy to install as Google analytics is. The Video call works like intercom for chat works. Sales agents can be notified over SMS, Email and Slack. The slack app is here - https://autosavein.slack.com/app... Please give us feedback to understand the market and user needs. Also suggest what can make the product better.
Sarthak AgarwalProblem Solver | Advisor | Human
Wow, that's great! A new way of handling customers. Would love to see the chatbot in multiple languages!
