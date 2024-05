Firebase 3,405 upvotes

The fastest way for me to start a new project. I love the architecture of building event driven apps. Backend and frontend; all in sync.

Deepgram 1,739 upvotes

I wanted to allow 5-hour uploads without chunking. Then I found Deepgram. What I saw there was very fascinating.

Nx 142 upvotes

I use generators and executors very often, and they make my workflow clear.