Videos in Picture in Picture

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Maxime de Chalendar
MakeriOS dev, Heetch
Hi everyone ! I’m Maxime, the developer behind V.I.PiP 😊 I’ve made this application because I still can’t believe that YouTube won’t enable Picture in Picture in the official application. There are other ways to activate PiP (through the website, but it doesn’t always work, especially on iPhone, and it still requires you to juggle around Safari and the application). A couple of other applications are offering the feature on the App Store, but this one has a few additions that I wanted in such an application : - The ability to activate / deactivate pasteboard check to automatically open the link you copied if you open V.I.PiP - The ability to PiP from Safari as well - The ability to PiP from an in-app web browser (that allows you, on some devices, to log in into YouTube and sync videos watched in V.I.PiP with your account for instance) - A simpler interface (And its the cheapest app as well 💸). Let me know if you have any idea or just if you like the product 😘
Share