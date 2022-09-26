Products
VideoOk
Social proof platform to collect & share video testimonials
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
VideoOk is a French social proof platform that collects and shares video testimonials to improve the trust and reputation of a brand among its customers.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Marketing
by
VideoOk
About this launch
VideoOk
Social proof platform to collect & share video testimonials
1
review
3
followers
Follow for updates
VideoOk by
VideoOk
was hunted by
Alexandre Baudet
in
User Experience
,
Marketing
. Made by
Alexandre Baudet
and
Clément Baudet
. Featured on September 27th, 2022.
VideoOk
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is VideoOk's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#64
