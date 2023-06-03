Get app
VideoDub

VideoDub

AI-powered translated voice-over for videos

Videodub is an AI-powered platform that simplifies the process of adding voice-overs and subtitles to videos. It transcribes the speech, translates it, and adds a natural-sounding voice-over in the language of your choice.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Video
 by
VideoDub
About this launch
VideoDub
VideoDubAI-Powered Translated Voice-Over for Videos
VideoDub by
VideoDub
was hunted by
Serhii Prykhozhyi
in Artificial Intelligence, Video. Made by
Serhii Prykhozhyi
. Featured on June 4th, 2023.
VideoDub
is not rated yet. This is VideoDub's first launch.
