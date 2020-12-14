Log In
Video to Article

Turn Youtube video into an article, share or embed it online

Productivity
User Experience
Marketing
Turn your video into an interactive article with v2article.com and embed it directly into your Blog or send it by email.
Complete FREE!
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 We’re super excited to launch the Video to Article tool v2article.com! --------------------------------------------------------------- - Why do we need a Video to Article tool? 80% of social videos are watched on mute. The person who can capture the most attention wins. --------------------------------------------------------------- - Get started Basically, a Youtube video link🔗 is the only thing you need to get started. 1.Upload your video to Youtube. 2.[Optional] Modify your captions/subtitles on Youtube. Or just leave it alone to use auto-generated captions. 3.Get a Youtube link of your video. Ex: https://youtu.be/5MgBikgcWnY 4.Paste your link here and hit go, we will generate an article link intermediately. 5.Share the generated article link to anywhere you like! --------------------------------------------------------------- - A quick demo : https://v2article.com/video/5MgB... --------------------------------------------------------------- - Credits: We got inspiration from Type Studio(https://typestudio.co). You can consider v2article.com as a Youtube friendly version of Type Studio.
