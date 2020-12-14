discussion
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 We’re super excited to launch the Video to Article tool v2article.com! --------------------------------------------------------------- - Why do we need a Video to Article tool? 80% of social videos are watched on mute. The person who can capture the most attention wins. --------------------------------------------------------------- - Get started Basically, a Youtube video link🔗 is the only thing you need to get started. 1.Upload your video to Youtube. 2.[Optional] Modify your captions/subtitles on Youtube. Or just leave it alone to use auto-generated captions. 3.Get a Youtube link of your video. Ex: https://youtu.be/5MgBikgcWnY 4.Paste your link here and hit go, we will generate an article link intermediately. 5.Share the generated article link to anywhere you like! --------------------------------------------------------------- - A quick demo : https://v2article.com/video/5MgB... --------------------------------------------------------------- - Credits: We got inspiration from Type Studio(https://typestudio.co). You can consider v2article.com as a Youtube friendly version of Type Studio.
