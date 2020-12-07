discussion
Michael Sieb
Maker
Growth, Type Studio
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Special thanks to the Chef himself @aaronoleary for hunting us!🙏 We’re super excited to launch Video to Article powered by Type Studio.🥳 Transform your videos into interactive articles and share or embed them wherever you want. Improve the experience for your audience by making it easier for them to watch your videos using the transcribed text and let them interact directly with your video. What's neat about it? 🤓 Read through your video based on the transcribed text 🔍 Make your video searchable for viewers and for Google to improve SEO 🐸 Jump to the right spot in the video by clicking on a word 👨👩👧👦 Share your video online without anyone having to download it 📈 Increase the interaction rate on your video Where can I use it? Basically, you can use your video wherever you need it. But here are three suitable use cases. 📬Email & Messenger: Send the Sharing Screen URL via Email, Slack, or your favorite direct messenger. Everybody with the Link can watch your video with the transcribed text. 📃Blog Article: Embed the provided snippet into your Blog. No matter if you use WordPress, Medium, Ghost, Drupal, or even TYPO3 Blog. 🧠Knowledge Base: Build up your Knowledge Base with Video content and make it easy for everybody to search and skip through. How it works: 1. Upload your video into Type Studio 2. Edit your video if you have to and render it online 3. Set Sharing Screen to “Public” 4. Copy the Sharing Link or Embed Snippet and use it wherever you want If you have any questions - We are here all day to answer all of them or support you if you need help embedding your video. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.👇 As a thank you to the Product Hunt community, we give a 20% discount on the Pro version during our launch week.😻
@aaronoleary @michael_sieb Exceptional as always. This is what I like the most about your projects guys. Congrats on the launch Michael and good luck!
@csaba_kissi I really appreciate the support of a real serial maker! Thank you so much.😊
@michael_sieb this is awesome. It’s timely for me personally as been researching various video editing tools. Quite a few out there but Type Studio seems to have a better UX than the others. Definitely going to sign up! Will provide any feedback to you :)
@dansiepen thank you!! Really looking forward to hearing your thoughts.🙌
I was seeking a solution for the problem a couple days earlier! I'm glad you built this handy tool! Wish you a great launch 🚀