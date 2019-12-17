Video Surveys by SurveySparrow
Shihab Muhammed
Hi everyone, Thanks, Kevin for hunting SurveySparrow once again :) Make surveys engaging, conversational. That’s what we have in our minds while building SurveySparrow. And, I’m excited about Video Surveys because it definitely brings us to that goal. What’s it? Ridiculously simple and insanely engaging. Embed a video of your liking as the background for surveys. The video plays at length, and you have an option to loop it. Mute, if you require. Customize the video survey to your heart’s content using CSS customization. Where can you use it? Here are some(but not all) of the popular use-cases of video surveys. Product ads & feedback: Showcase your product & flaunt its features. Job applications & recruitment: Show a quick peek of your work culture. Event registration & reviews: Collect post-event feedback swiftly. Invitations & RSVP: Have fun while creating invitations. Get the RSVPs to flow in. Why use it? Novel survey experience Greater user engagement Better responses I’d love for you guys to experience video surveys, first-hand. Needless to say, I love feedback and am happy to answer any questions. Video Surveys will, undoubtedly, be the future of surveying. And, great news, the future is already here! Best, Shihab
