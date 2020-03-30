Deals
Video Puppet
Video Puppet
Edit video as easily as editing text!
Design Tools
Social Media Tools
+ 1
Video Puppet will automatically create video clips from images, align audio and video segments, add captions, and even create life-like narration audio from your text.
To top it off, you'll be able to update the video easily when your content changes.
an hour ago
5 Reviews
5.0/5
David Essex
Great innovative! Aligning audio and video segments with adding captions option simply superb. Congrats on the launch.
an hour ago
Richard Patrick
Awesome!
an hour ago
