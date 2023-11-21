Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
This is the latest launch from Tella
See Tella’s 6 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Video Gear Guide for Founders

Video Gear Guide for Founders

The equipment you need for your next video, on any budget

Free
Embed
A collection of gear recommendations for different kinds of founders. Whether you're a nomad, newbie, or seasoned pro.
Launched in
Productivity
Hardware
Internet of Things
 +3 by
Tella

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"These are just our suggestions - what other gears and personas should we add?"

The makers of Video Gear Guide for Founders
About this launch
Tella
TellaScreen recording for creators
130reviews
916
followers
Video Gear Guide for Founders by
Tella
was hunted by
Paul Boudet
in Productivity, Hardware, Internet of Things. Made by
Paul Boudet
,
Grant Shaddick
and
Michiel Westerbeek
. Featured on November 28th, 2023.
Tella
is rated 4.9/5 by 123 users. It first launched on July 29th, 2020.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-