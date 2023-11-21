Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Tella
See Tella’s 6 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Video Gear Guide for Founders
Video Gear Guide for Founders
The equipment you need for your next video, on any budget
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A collection of gear recommendations for different kinds of founders. Whether you're a nomad, newbie, or seasoned pro.
Launched in
Productivity
Hardware
Internet of Things
+3 by
Tella
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"These are just our suggestions - what other gears and personas should we add?"
The makers of Video Gear Guide for Founders
About this launch
Tella
Screen recording for creators
130
reviews
916
followers
Follow for updates
Video Gear Guide for Founders by
Tella
was hunted by
Paul Boudet
in
Productivity
,
Hardware
,
Internet of Things
. Made by
Paul Boudet
,
Grant Shaddick
and
Michiel Westerbeek
. Featured on November 28th, 2023.
Tella
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 123 users. It first launched on July 29th, 2020.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report