Sabba Keynejad
Good morning and Happy Halloween product hunt. Today we are launching video effects in our online video editor. Video effects are one of the most popular app categories on mobile, yet there is little to no tools online and on desktop. Our effects are added in your video in real-time and have a bunch of popular styles such as VHS, RGB shift, Filmic, Old Film, Dusty and more We are going to be working on this all today! Therefore, when possible we will implement your feedback, ideas, and features and push time a few hours later. So let us know what you think! Thanks Sabba, Tim, Mate & Velijko
Here is a quick sample I made the effects
