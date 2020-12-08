Deals
Video Downloader for Linkedin
Video Downloader for Linkedin
Download and save Linkedin videos without login
Android
Productivity
User Experience
Video Downloader for Linkedin allows you to download videos from Linkedin links.
HOW TO USE:
1. Open Linkedin
2. Copy Video Link
3. Open Video Downloader for Linkedin and paste the link
4. Your video will be saved on your gallery within a few seconds.
Endrit Rushiti
Maker
CEO & Founder of Syncmob
Save your favourite videos from Linkedin with 2 steps.
