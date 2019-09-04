Log InSign up
Vida

Chrome new tab extension for daily reflection

Vida is a Chrome new tab extension for daily reflection where you can record your thoughts, view key analytics based on your entries, and track your sentiment over time. Vida performs basic data analysis to extract insights in sentiment and mood.
We would love for you to check it out and provide any feedback! (:
