Victrola Stream Onyx Turntable
Victrola Stream Onyx Turntable
Experience vinyl like never before in rich, vivid sound
Experience rich, vivid sound throughout your home. The Victrola Stream Onyx has been verified by the Works with Sonos program, enabling wireless streaming of your favorite vinyl records through your entire Sonos system.
Launched in
Android
,
Music
,
Home theater
by
About this launch
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Android
,
Music
,
Home theater
. Featured on January 15th, 2023.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#257
