  1. Home
  2.  → VIBZ

VIBZ

Innovative dance tutorial application

VIBZ is a combo of learning how to dance online through detailed tutorials and virtual realities principles. It gives the opportunity to everyone to progress and dance next to their dance idol! When you get ready, you can share the final video on social media.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
10 Reviews5.0/5
Morgane Dm
Great app to learn dance choreographies from the best french teachers and at your own pace 😊(which is not possible in real class). It is also a really nice idea to see the results at the end with the teacher next to you on the video 🙂
Upvote (2)Share
xuanvi
Maker
@morgane_dm Thanks so much for your support and really happy you enjoy your experience! 😍
UpvoteShare
Emma Govin
Meilleure idée avec les meilleurs choix de chorégraphes, hâte d'essayer ça 🦋😘
Upvote (2)Share
xuanvi
Maker
Merci beaucoup @emma_govin ! Hâte de voir ta vidéo avec un de nos chorégraphes 🤩
Upvote (1)Share
Emma Govin
@xuan_vi_tran je pense qu'on sait toutes les deux par qui je vais commencer haha 😉
Upvote (1)Share
xuanvi
Maker
@emma_govin haha oui en effet !
Upvote (1)Share
xuanvi
Maker
Hi, I'm Vi from VIBZ's team. We are happy to launch our bright new application today! 🚀 Our team of passionate dancers are pleased to contribuate to the developpement and spread the good vibes of the dance community all around the world! 💪 You can try it on your Android or iPhone now! Can't wait to hear your feedbacks ❤️ Vi
Upvote (2)Share
Diggin' life
Great idea to be able to perform with those great choreographers and teachers! And having the choreo as a video make it easier to learn it at your own pace! Perfect !
Upvote (1)Share
xuanvi
Maker
@lovedigginglife Really happy you enjoy our idea! Hope to see you on a future video 😉
UpvoteShare
Lisa STREHAIANO
Super initiative des tutos de qualité !:)
Upvote (1)Share