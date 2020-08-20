discussion
Morgane Dm
Great app to learn dance choreographies from the best french teachers and at your own pace 😊(which is not possible in real class). It is also a really nice idea to see the results at the end with the teacher next to you on the video 🙂
@morgane_dm Thanks so much for your support and really happy you enjoy your experience! 😍
Meilleure idée avec les meilleurs choix de chorégraphes, hâte d'essayer ça 🦋😘
Merci beaucoup @emma_govin ! Hâte de voir ta vidéo avec un de nos chorégraphes 🤩
@xuan_vi_tran je pense qu'on sait toutes les deux par qui je vais commencer haha 😉
@emma_govin haha oui en effet !
Hi, I'm Vi from VIBZ's team. We are happy to launch our bright new application today! 🚀 Our team of passionate dancers are pleased to contribuate to the developpement and spread the good vibes of the dance community all around the world! 💪 You can try it on your Android or iPhone now! Can't wait to hear your feedbacks ❤️ Vi
Great idea to be able to perform with those great choreographers and teachers! And having the choreo as a video make it easier to learn it at your own pace! Perfect !
@lovedigginglife Really happy you enjoy our idea! Hope to see you on a future video 😉
Super initiative des tutos de qualité !:)
Merci @lisa_strehaiano ! 💜