Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
ViBets
ViBets
Effortless peer-to-peer betting, challenge friends & settle
Visit
Upvote 58
Generated by create neViBets is a social betting platform where you and your friends create custom wagers and challenges in seconds. Set stakes, track outcomes, and settle payments seamlessly—all in one app.
Free
Launch tags:
Android
•
Social Media
•
Free Games
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
ViBets - Bet and challenge your friends
Effortless peer-to-peer betting—challenge friends and settle
Follow
58
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
ViBets by
ViBets - Bet and challenge your friends
was hunted by
Michael Torres
in
Android
,
Social Media
,
Free Games
. Made by
Michael Torres
. Featured on May 19th, 2025.
ViBets - Bet and challenge your friends
is not rated yet. This is ViBets - Bet and challenge your friends's first launch.