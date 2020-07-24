  1. Home
vibes.fyi

Twitter, but for good vibes only.

#4 Product of the DayToday
With all the bad happening in the world, share the good that happened to you today. Vibes is a gentle reminder of our human connection, with content moderated by an automoderator to prevent trolling.
Discussion
Kai Micah Mills
Great job guys!
Sudarshan Sridharan
Maker
Hi everybody! We made Vibes because it seems like only the bad news on social media gets circulated and gains traction. We wanted a stress free, relaxing place for people to post something good that happened to them or were thankful about each day and to see positive things that others were thankful for. We hope you like it and it helps brighten your day :)
Vidy Thatte
epic! favorite product
Hope Logan
Great Twitter for good vibes only.
