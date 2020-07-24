vibes.fyi
Twitter, but for good vibes only.
Great job guys!
Hi everybody! We made Vibes because it seems like only the bad news on social media gets circulated and gains traction. We wanted a stress free, relaxing place for people to post something good that happened to them or were thankful about each day and to see positive things that others were thankful for. We hope you like it and it helps brighten your day :)
epic! favorite product
Great Twitter for good vibes only.
