Vibent is a social platform for music producers & creators to livestream and share their own tracks and playlists. Users can discover new artists by filtering by category.
Tune in and chill 😌, chat with others 💬, or work on your next launch 🚀 while listening to your favorite music livestreams.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
⭐️
Carlos SelgasMaker@vibentio · Fixing the world one launch 🚀 at a time.
Hi ProductHunt community! 👋 This is my first very launch 🚀 on PH out of many more to come hopefully in the near future! 🛠 I build this website because I saw how much the YouTube music livestreaming community has grown to be, and I wanted to have a single platform dedicated for the whole community to grow and come together. Users can link their YouTube livestreams for others to view, subscribe, and chat with each other. I’d appreciate any feedback I can get! 😃
Upvote (1)Share·