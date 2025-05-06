Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
VibeGit
VibeGit
Vibe coding but for Git
Visit
Upvote 56
Automagically group and commit semantically related changes in your Git repository with AI.
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Developer Tools
•
GitHub
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Shortcut AI Agents
Ad
Build and ship at lightning speed.
About this launch
VibeGit
Vibe coding but for Git
Follow
56
Points
0
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
VibeGit by
VibeGit
was hunted by
Kristian Klemon
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Kristian Klemon
. Featured on May 7th, 2025.
VibeGit
is not rated yet. This is VibeGit's first launch.