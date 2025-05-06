Subscribe
VibeGit

VibeGit

Vibe coding but for Git
Automagically group and commit semantically related changes in your Git repository with AI.
Free
Launch tags:
ProductivityDeveloper ToolsGitHub

VibeGit gallery image
About this launch
VibeGit
VibeGit
Vibe coding but for Git
56
Points
0
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
VibeGit by
VibeGit
was hunted by
Kristian Klemon
in Productivity, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
Kristian Klemon
. Featured on May 7th, 2025.
VibeGit
is not rated yet. This is VibeGit's first launch.