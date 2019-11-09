Vibe - Social Music

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Justin Rockmore
Hunter
This app was shared with me by some friends at the school the application was created and it definitely seems like a fresh take on both social networking and music! Seems like something PH community members will enjoy! . While the creators don't have PH accounts (or a Twitter) here are the social medias they have listed on their site: https://www.linkedin.com/company... https://www.instagram.com/vibe/ . Here's a bit of a more fleshed out look into the features they off (this is taken from their app store listing) as well! . 🔝Lineup: Pick up to 20 artists that best represent your music taste. Explore friends’ lineups to check out their all-time favorite songs and artists. 🔀Shuffle: Dive right into your friends’ favorite tracks with the click of a button. Use the shuffle filter to select the specific friends you want to discover from, and press shuffle to begin the experience. When you hear a song you “vibe” with, simply press the “like” button to save it to your discoveries. 📥DMs: Tired of sending songs via links over text? Vibe finally presents a solution for Spotify and Apple Music users alike. Pick a song, add an expressive emoji, and select the friend(s) you would like to instantly share the song with. 🎶Song of the Day: We all have that one song that’s been on repeat recently. Share your song of the day with friends, and check out which tracks your friends currently can’t stop listening to. 💯VibeScore: Your personal VibeScore gives you an inside glimpse into all of the songs your friends have been discovering from you. 🤩Discoveries: View and listen to all of your discoveries from the app. Vibe automatically syncs all discoveries to your Spotify or Apple Music library, so you can jam out on Vibe or on your platform of choice.
UpvoteShare