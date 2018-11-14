Vibe Camera is a brand new way to capture the spirit of your life. It's much more than just a photo or a video - take photo bursts and Vibe stitches them together into a delightful, high-quality flashback that's easy to share wherever you want. Vibe Camera is the best way to truly capture the vibe of your day, or anything else you can dream up.
Milan Čubić
Hi friends, Milan here. I did the design of Vibe, with Finn doing the engineering part of the app. Vibe is camera app we wanted to build for long time. With Vibe, you can take bunch of photo bursts and Vibe will stitch them together into a high-quality video of everything you saw. Before Vibe, when traveling or doing anything interesting, I would usually take a bunch of photos throughout the day and then barely even remembered to look at them. Now with Vibe, all those photos are combined into a video with nice soundtrack to give them that extra something. I'm using Vibe to capture roadtrips, travels, day-to-day life or even my computer screen when working. I hope you enjoy all the little touches in it, and let us know what you think! I'm particularly proud on our Credits animation 😉
Aaron O'Leary
Oh really cool! Huge potential in the mobile blogging scene actually
Milan Čubić
Thanks @aaronoleary, I'm glad you like it. We think so too.
