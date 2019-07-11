Vibe Boost

Discussion
jesal patel
This is a solo passion project I’ve been cooking up ever since Vine ended back in January 2017. I used to be a very avid Viner and loved creating short looping AMVs (anime music videos) for the app. I was in the middle of completing my bachelor’s degree in computer science when Vine ended, and though it had initially felt like a growing opportunity of mine was instantly taken away, in reality another one had opened up: I now had the chance to build my own creator-driven platform exactly as I saw fit, given all of the experience I had gained over years of being a content creator myself. That being said, I've never even released a website before, much less anything of this scale, so I'm super excited (and probably more anxious) to see how it will be received.
Too much junk information. Too much social networks.
Why not use infinite scrolling (in combo with lazy loading?) to improve the UX? Now users have to click the 'load more button' every time. Worth checking out!
