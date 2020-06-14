Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Zach McMahon
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I’m Zach, the co-founder and CEO of LUCID. We’re a team of ten in Toronto, and VIBE is our first app! We’re very excited to share this product with you. Our mission is inspired by our own personal experiences with the mental health system. The lack of accessibility and empathy in dealing with mental health led us to create a product with a different approach - music. 🎶 Our affective music recommendation system uses a neural network to recommend the best music for you, based on your current mood and baseline profile. We consult with experts in AI, neuroscience, and psychology to develop this technology, and are undergoing pre-clinical trials to validate music as medicine. The VIBE app was created with the principles of transcendental meditation in mind, but it’s really designed for those who find it hard to sit still during a meditation. Our binaural immersive music is originally composed and recorded, with the effect of transporting you to an immediate state of calm. The modes are customized for your wellness goals: ✨Calm - Relax and relieve stress & anxiety ✍️ Focus - Get in the zone & workflow 😴Sleep - Ease your mind for rest 💪Energize - Boost your energy for movement & exercise 🌴Ambience - Build your own mix of nature soundscapes & binaural beats All Product Hunters will receive a free month of VIBE Premium! Sign up at www.vibemusic.ai/ph. 🙌 We’re excited to hear your feedback and suggestions! You can connect with us on Instagram (@theluciduniverse), Twitter (@thelucidproject) or email us at info@thelucidproject.ca.
UpvoteShare
When will the Russian language in app?
UpvoteShare