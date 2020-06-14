Discussion
Viable Fit has productized the now famous Product Market Fit Engine defined by Rahul Vohra at Superhuman. It's useful to not only measure your product market fit score, but also make sense of all the qualitative feedback you receive from your users. Disclosure: I'm a small investor :)
Hey Product Hunt! First of all, thank you @toddg777 for hunting Viable Fit. We really appreciate all of the support that you and Rahul have given us these past few months. We wouldn't be here without you! I'm Dan, co-founder and CEO of Viable Fit. I'm thrilled to finally participate in this community and I'm looking forward to helping all these great products find product market fit! Our team has been working hard for months to bring this vision to life, and we're excited to share it with you all today. I've been building products for the last 15 years and I've spent a lot of that time in the wilderness, trying to find that elusive thing that all founders seek: product market fit. When I came across the Superhuman Product Market Fit Engine (https://firstround.com/review/ho...), I knew that I'd found a process that can help any team get out of the wilderness and find product market fit! In short: By automating your customer feedback loop, Viable Fit continuously tracks and measures your product market fit, and gives you the data and tools to figure out what to build to increase your score. We do this by helping you run a process that keeps you close to your customers: 1. We help you send a survey out to your users to answer four simple questions that help you understand how well your product fits your customer's needs, discover what your target market looks like, identify your product's biggest strengths, and locate the parts of your product that need improvement. We then take all of this data to compute your PMF Score - a single number that you can track over time to measure how well your product fits your target market. 2. We then take the results of that survey and augment it with deep demographic data, like city, state, job title, seniority, and company size to help you understand what each customer segment loves about your product and how well your product serves the needs of each of these segments. Using this data, we help you define and expand your target market so you know exactly who you're building for. 3. Next, we pull out key words and phrases to help you track trends and reveal the signal in all that noise. Our powerful automated tagging system helps you keep all of your data organized with almost no effort on your part so you can focus on the big picture instead of fiddling endlessly with the details. 4. We give your whole team access to a shared inbox of survey responses, fully filterable by tags, demographics, Fit Segment, and survey question. This allows you easy find relevant customer feedback for any project and find solid answers to some super fuzzy questions. What to see what Executives at 10-100 person companies want to see improved about a specific feature? With Viable Fit you can get an answer in seconds. 5. When you find your answers, you'll inevitably have ideas to help you improve your product. Viable Fit connects your ideas directly to your customer feedback data to help you choose the right idea to implement next. We've helped over 100 early design partners measure, track, and improve their product market fit, and now we're excited to help the Product Hunt community find product market fit for their products too. Normally we offer our full feature set for your first 100 responses for free, no credit card required. But, we wanted to offer something special to the Product Hunt community, so if you sign up today your trial will be free for the first 200 responses! When you decide to upgrade, it's just $99 for your first 100 responses per month, and only $0.99 per response after that. We hope you give it a try, and please don't hesitate to send feedback our way!
