This app is not another positive habit development system. It will not help you to learn another foreign language. It will not help you to spend more time in the gym performing fancy but useless workouts.
Via Negativa just helps to do less.
To avoid unimportant stuff.
To do only what is crucial.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aleksander PopkoMaker@aleksanderpopko · iOS📱& macOS👨💻 Software Engineer
Hi Hunters! I've just made simple app that helps to avoid dumb, unnecessary stuff. I used similar system with spreadsheets and calendar notifications, but finally decided to turn it into app. Highly inspired by Marcus Aurelius: "If you seek tranquility, do less. Or do what’s essential – what the logos of a social being requires, and in the requisite way. Which brings a double satisfaction: to do less, better. Because most of what we say and do is not essential. If you can eliminate it, you’ll have more time, and more tranquility. Ask yourself at every moment, ‘Is this necessary?’" Currently it's very simple MVP, but if any users appear, I will add new features (dark mode, better retrospectives, etc.) Thanks for reading. I will be grateful for any feedback!
Upvote Share·