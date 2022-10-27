Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
VHS
Ranked #15 for today
VHS
A tool for generating terminal GIFs from code
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
VHS is a tool for generating terminal GIFs. VHS lets you write code and generate terminal GIFs from it for easy updating and version control. It's great for READMEs, integration tests, and really whatever you want!
Launched in
Open Source
,
GIFs
,
Developer Tools
+1 by
VHS
Equals
Ad
A spreadsheet with SQL, SaaS connectors, JavaScript and more
About this launch
VHS
A tool for generating terminal GIFs from code
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
VHS by
VHS
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Open Source
,
GIFs
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Maas Lalani
,
Christian Rocha
,
Toby Padilla
,
Ayman Bagabas
,
Carlos Alexandro Becker
,
bashbunni
,
Julie Zhang
and
Christian Muehlhaeuser
. Featured on October 28th, 2022.
VHS
is not rated yet. This is VHS's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#168
Report