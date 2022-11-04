Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Vetro: Visual Metronome
Ranked #10 for today
Vetro: Visual Metronome
Visual metronome with Ableton Link support
Visit
Upvote 3
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Vetro is a visual metronome that can synchronise automatically to a shared tempo on the network using Ableton Link protocol. Different visualisation modes are included. Supports iPhone, iPad and macOS.
Launched in
iOS
,
Mac
,
Music
by
Vetro: Visual Metronome
Emma
Ad
Deploy applications in any cloud within seconds with emma
About this launch
Vetro: Visual Metronome
Visual Metronome with Ableton Link support
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Vetro: Visual Metronome by
Vetro: Visual Metronome
was hunted by
Joan Duat
in
iOS
,
Mac
,
Music
. Made by
Joan Duat
. Featured on November 5th, 2022.
Vetro: Visual Metronome
is not rated yet. This is Vetro: Visual Metronome's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
0
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#213
Report