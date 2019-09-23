Log InSign up
Vestigium

A beautiful mobile puzzle game with an artistic touch.

Vestigium is a mobile puzzle indie game made entirely by myself.
🧝‍♀
After having her home and garden corrupted by a mysterious dark poison, Qirie and her wisp embark on a journey to find enough magic lotus flowers in order to cleanse their place from evil.
Tepes Ovidiu
Tepes Ovidiu
Maker
Hey everyone, I am the maker of Vestigium, happy to answer any of your questions about the game 👌
